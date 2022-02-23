Advertisement

New sewer system expected to help South Walton County

By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Commissioners are trying to bring more development to Highway 331.

They approved a request to keep working on the U.S. 331 Economic Development Corridor Plan during Tuesday’s meeting.

An important aspect of this plan is the installation of a new sewer system on 331 South.

Commissioners said the completion of the project will have a profound impact on attracting commercial businesses to the area.

“When the new sewer goes in, that’s a big draw for businesses,” Walton County Commission Chairman Michael Barker said. “So it’ll give that area what it needs to develop.”

Barker also mentioned the sewer system will help improve water quality in the bay.

Septic tanks would be removed from the Black Creek area.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant
Bumper stickers saying things like “baby on board” or sorority Greek letters seem harmless. But...
Law enforcement warns bumper stickers can make you a target for criminals
Local law enforcement agencies are working to keep drunk drivers off the roads by creating a...
Multiple agencies create DUI Task Force in Bay County
Since 2017, drivers have been dealing with continuous construction on State Road 390 -- part of...
Highway 390 traffic to shift overnight as part of expansion project
The Panama City and Crestview/Fort Walton Beach areas are home to some of the lowest gas prices...
Local gas prices among lowest in state

Latest News

A fight broke out at Franklin County High School during a basketball game and three people were...
Recent incident at basketball game sparks concern for student safety
“Operation Peek-a-Boo” exposed people allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a...
“Operation Peek-a-Boo” leads to 10 child sex arrests
Warm and humid weather continues this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Warm and humid weather continues this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast