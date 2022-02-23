New sewer system expected to help South Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Commissioners are trying to bring more development to Highway 331.

They approved a request to keep working on the U.S. 331 Economic Development Corridor Plan during Tuesday’s meeting.

An important aspect of this plan is the installation of a new sewer system on 331 South.

Commissioners said the completion of the project will have a profound impact on attracting commercial businesses to the area.

“When the new sewer goes in, that’s a big draw for businesses,” Walton County Commission Chairman Michael Barker said. “So it’ll give that area what it needs to develop.”

Barker also mentioned the sewer system will help improve water quality in the bay.

Septic tanks would be removed from the Black Creek area.

