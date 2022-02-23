Advertisement

North Bay Haven football coach not coming back next season

North Bay Haven is going through a coaching change, that change starting with the departure of head football coach Andy Siegal.(WJHG)
By Scott Rossman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - North Bay Haven is going through a coaching change, that change starting with the departure of head football coach Andy Siegal.

The school’s relatively new Athletic Director Dustin Rennspies sent out an email Tuesday afternoon stating, ”After speaking with Andy Siegal this afternoon, we have decided by mutual agreement that Coach Siegal will not return as the Head Coach for North Bay Haven next season.”

That email goes on to read, “Decisions like this are never easy to make, but we want to thank Andy for his efforts over the last 4 years. We will begin our search for a new head coach immediately and will be deliberate in securing a leader that is the best fit for the program.”

The Buc’s, over the last four seasons, with a record of 9-27. We’ve reached out to the coach but have yet to hear back from him.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

