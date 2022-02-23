Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport preparing for busy Spring Break season

ECP is getting ready for busy Spring Break travel in the next few weeks.
ECP is getting ready for busy Spring Break travel in the next few weeks.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport is capping off another record breaking month and are preparing for another busy spring break season.

In January, ECP saw around 75,000 passengers come to and from the airport, up more than 35% from 2021.

Airport officials are expecting March and April’s traffic will be similar to last year’s numbers.

More than 250,000 passengers passed through ECP’s gates in March and April of 2021 combined.

“So those are all great things, we are anticipating the upcoming spring and summer are going to be close to last year. Flight schedules are also going to be finalized by the airlines, but we are very optimistic about the future,” Parker McClellan, Executive Director of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, said.

With business continuing to take off for the airport, they also want the public to know they are hiring for several positions from first responders to maintenance. You can find more employment information on their website.

