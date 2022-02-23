Advertisement

Officials ask for public opinion on Back Beach expansion project

Florida Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a chance to sound off...
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve ever wanted to express your opinion on how big the road is on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach, now’s your chance.

Florida Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a chance to sound off online regarding a study to widen U.S. 98 from four lanes to six. This potential project is slated to start west of the Philips Inlet Bridge to S.R. 79. The total distance would be 7.3 miles.

All information on the study can be found here. You can also contact FDOT project manager Tori White at 888-638-0250 ext. 1455, via email, or by mail at 1074 Highway 90, Chipley, FL 32438.

