“Operation Peek-a-Boo” leads to 10 child sex arrests

“Operation Peek-a-Boo” exposed people allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a computer to solicit a minor for sex, etc.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ten people are facing charges for allegedly soliciting minors for sex, all thanks to an undercover sting from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation Peek-a-Boo” exposed people allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a computer to solicit a minor for sex, etc. Undercover agents posed as minors ranging from 11 to 14 years old.

The sting happened over the last two weeks.

Those arrested include Timothy Newby, Marlon Butterworth, Neftali Calderon, Daniel Johnson, Herbert Schmidt, Juan Santiago, Albert Cervantes, Cecil Rowell, Taylor Newman, and Draven Setterberg.

