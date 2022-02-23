Advertisement

Panama City Police Department hosts Cops With Coffee

By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cops with Coffee is an event where local officers meet with their community.

The event raised questions from public safety to ways people can call in case of non-emergencies.

Those who attended the event appreciated the department’s openness to answering concerns.

“The questions and answer sessions we get from the police department is very important,” Kevin Mitchell, owner of The Press coffee shop, said.

The department wants to work on building these relationships for a better community.

The non-emergency number below is used to help the department respond more efficiently.

(850) 872-9112

Visit the Cops With Coffee Facebook page for their next event.

