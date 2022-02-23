Advertisement

Police ask for help identifying suspect in multi-car crash

The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the man they say...
The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the man they say caused an accident on January 21st.(Panama City Police)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the man they say caused an accident on January 21st.

Police say while a dark pickup truck was leaving the parking lot at 103 West 23rd Street, it pulled out in front of an SUV causing a crash.

Two more cars driving on 23rd Street then ran into the SUV.

Surveillance video captured images of the driver getting out of the truck and entering a business.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County
Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant
“Operation Peek-a-Boo” exposed people allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a...
“Operation Peek-a-Boo” leads to 10 child sex arrests
Bay County Council on Aging has been helping people make ends meet for years.
Financial assistance opportunities for your FPL electric bills
Bear Creek Feline Sanctuary in Panama City.
Are panther sightings common in Bay County?

Latest News

Florida Department of Transportation officials are offering the public a chance to sound off...
Officials ask for public opinion on Back Beach expansion project
Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021