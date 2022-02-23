Police ask for help identifying suspect in multi-car crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find the man they say caused an accident on January 21st.

Police say while a dark pickup truck was leaving the parking lot at 103 West 23rd Street, it pulled out in front of an SUV causing a crash.

Two more cars driving on 23rd Street then ran into the SUV.

Surveillance video captured images of the driver getting out of the truck and entering a business.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at (850) 872-3100.

