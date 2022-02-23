All lanes of Back Beach Road now open following traffic investigation
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: All lanes of Back Beach Road are now open.
A portion of eastbound Back Beach Road was blocked Wednesday morning as Panama City Beach Police were working on a traffic investigation.
The scene was located at Panama City Beach Parkway and Glades Trail in front of Hombre Golf Club.
A damaged bicycle could be seen in the left lane of east Back Beach Road.
Traffic was blocked at Sea Sound Circle with a detour at Richard Jackson Blvd.
Beach Police have not given any information at this time.
