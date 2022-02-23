Recent incident at basketball game sparks concern for student safety

FRANKLIN, CALHOUN COUNTIES, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - There’s not much sports fans won’t do for their team.

“People are going to get excited at sporting events, that’s what they do, they’ve always done that,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

However, a recent basketball game between Altha and Franklin County got a little out of hand, and three people were arrested.

“I was afraid, and we felt unsafe and we just thought, you know, we need to get out of here,” Altha fan Lisa Hutchison said.

This isn’t about a single playoff game, though. It’s about keeping players and spectators safe during sporting events. However, Smith said it’s not necessarily the players causing problems, it’s the adults.

“The adults that are at these games that are losing their temper and doing bad things, those are the people that probably need to check themselves,” Smith said.

“When you have parents that are disrespectful, the kids learn that,” Hutchison said.

Smith said it’s important for fans to evaluate themselves before attending any sporting events.

“Keep your composure, and don’t lose your temper,” he said. “It’s just a ball game, is it really worth going to jail over?”

However, Smith said the deputies are there to keep the peace.

“And make sure no laws are being violated and that’s what their job is, as I said before, they’re not there to discipline students,” Smith said.

Officials say the goal is to keep both athletes and fans safe throughout the contest.

Superintendent for Calhoun County Schools Darryl Taylor sent us a statement that reads: “In all sporting events, safety of participants and spectators should be a priority, as is sportsmanship.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.