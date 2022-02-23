SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether a student is making a difference in the classroom, or outside of it, we want to recognize one student every week for their accomplishments. This week’s #850Strong Student of the Week is Brooke Wright!

Brooke is an 8th grader at Deane Bozeman School.

She is a member of the track team, Junior Beta Club, and she plays French horn for the school’s band. On top of all of that, she has a 4.5 GPA.

Brooke said she enjoys learning at school and spending time with her friends during extra curricular’s.

She said without God, none of this would be possible for her.

“I give it all to God,” Brooke said. “My ability to be involved in my school is because God has blessed me so much. I wouldn’t be here today without him.”

