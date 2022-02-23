Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Expect dense fog and warm temperatures this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid final week in February in the panhandle. Warm, moist air will spread in from the Gulf. That moisture will lead to a lot of fog during the morning hours followed by unseasonably warm and humid days. For tonight the fog will redevelop... especially near the coast. Lows will fall to near 60. On Wednesday the fog will move out and the sun will return. We will see highs in the low 70s at the coast w/low 80s inland. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph. The same pattern should hold through the rest of the week. Rain chances will remain minimal to zero into the weekend. Slightly cooler weather returns by Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

