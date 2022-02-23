Advertisement

UPDATE: Blue Alert issued following TCSO deputy shooting

A Blue Alert issued Tuesday night asks the public for help in connection to a shooting of a...
A Blue Alert issued Tuesday night asks the public for help in connection to a shooting of a deputy in Taylor County.(For WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Taylor County sheriff’s deputy was injured in the line of duty Tuesday night, according to a TCSO spokesperson.

A Blue Alert was issued shortly after 11:30 p.m. It asks the public to help find Gregory Ryan Miedema. He was last scene on US 19 near Deer Run Road, about 25 miles South of Perry.

According to FHP, the deputy was shot more than once, and was life flighted with life-threatening injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson. FHP is also working the case.

Initially, TCSO told WCTV the agency is working to determine the extent of injury.

The incident happened six miles south of Salem, Fla., in the southern part of the county.

When asked if there was a threat to the public, the TCSO spokesperson said they were looking into a person of interest.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

