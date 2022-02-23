Wear it Wednesday styled by Versona

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Final votes have been counted and Sam and Jessica’s outfits have been decided by the viewers.

The Wear it Wednesday outfits were styled by Versona located in Pier Park. The boutique offers many casual options as well as dressier styles suited for work.

Store Manager Chamagne Perdue said these styles will get you ready for spring.

Chamagne styled Sam in the viewer-voted winning multi-color floral print dress with a tie back, a light blue blazer, and a gold necklace with a light blue pendant.

Chamagne styled Jessica in the viewer-voted winning blue floral print dress with a ruche waistline and rose gold necklace.

To hear more from Chamagne and to see other fashion trends, you can watch the full segment above.

