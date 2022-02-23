Advertisement

Wear it Wednesday styled by Versona

Upcoming spring fashion trends.
By Sam Martello
Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Final votes have been counted and Sam and Jessica’s outfits have been decided by the viewers.

The Wear it Wednesday outfits were styled by Versona located in Pier Park. The boutique offers many casual options as well as dressier styles suited for work.

Store Manager Chamagne Perdue said these styles will get you ready for spring.

Chamagne styled Sam in the viewer-voted winning multi-color floral print dress with a tie back, a light blue blazer, and a gold necklace with a light blue pendant.

Chamagne styled Jessica in the viewer-voted winning blue floral print dress with a ruche waistline and rose gold necklace.

To hear more from Chamagne and to see other fashion trends, you can watch the full segment above.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant
Gregory Ryan Miedema
Blue Alert issued as police search for suspect who shot Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputy
Bay County Council on Aging has been helping people make ends meet for years.
Financial assistance opportunities for your FPL electric bills
“Operation Peek-a-Boo” exposed people allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a...
“Operation Peek-a-Boo” leads to 10 child sex arrests
Bear Creek Feline Sanctuary in Panama City.
Are panther sightings common in Bay County?

Latest News

Spay-ghetti Event will help animals in our area.
Spay-ghetti Event with Lucky Puppy Rescue
She is an 8th grader at Deane Bozeman School.
This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...
#850STRONG Student of the week
#850STRONG Student of the week
Black History Month celebration comes to an end.
Lynn Haven Black History Month