Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s another foggy start across the Panhandle. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am CT. Fog will be below a mile in visibility for quite some time during the morning commute today, and could be very thick in spots. Give yourself a few minutes extra out the door in anticipation of slower travels on the morning drive. Fog will still be an issue even after sunrise this morning. So don’t forget to turn on your low beams, even if you have automatic settings, sometimes they don’t always turn on.

Otherwise, temperatures are in the low 60s for another pleasant start, but damp due to the rise in humidity. We’ll manage to see the fog lift out through mid to late morning for most. Coastal locations will be some of the last to see the fog alleviate. And in some spots, like beaches or just off the coast, it’s possible the fog may either linger through the day. If it does lift out through the lunch hour, it may return by late afternoon, thickening up into sunset. We’ll see the fog remain a factor tonight into Thursday morning, and Thursday night into Friday morning as well.

Those of us who can get the fog to lift out by mid morning, anywhere north of Hwy20, will see temperatures warming in mostly sunny skies into the low 80s this afternoon. Coastal highs will only reach the low 70s as the onshore winds from the relatively cooler Gulf waters keep temperatures down. This spring-like setup of fog, sun, and pleasant highs returns for the rest of the week until a cold front moves through late Friday.

It’s a weak front with little to no rain chance. And we’ll only see a small downturn in temperatures through the weekend and into next week where highs return to the 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, foggy conditions in the morning gradually turn mostly sunny for most in the afternoon. Highs today only reach the low 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has us with a similar pattern day in and day out for Thursday and Friday with a small cool down over the weekend into next week.

