Bay County population continues to increase along with student population in schools

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County is growing in population. More residents moving into the area means more students in Bay District Schools.

“It is pretty amazing to see all of the growth, not just housing but also schools, with opening a new school here on the beach,” Clint Whitfield, Breakfast Point Academy Principal, said. “This past year Tyndall Academy has grown into a K through 8. Definitely trying to keep up with the population.”

As of February 22, 2022, there are 26,561 students in the district. Whitfield says since January alone their school has had 30 new students walk through their doors.

“After students have withdrawn versus students who have stayed enrolled since January about 30 new students which could be an entire classroom,” Whitfield, said.

With an increase of students coming in that means they are in need of teachers now more than ever. So they are taking traditional and nontraditional teacher applicants. But they’ll make sure you are classroom-ready according to Whitfield.

“Anybody who is interested in teaching has a four-year degree or a master’s degree you can be hired to work in the schools and our district has done a great job of working with those teachers to get certificates,” Whitfield said.

So if you have a passion for education this could be your calling. Because growth in Bay County isn’t slowing down.

