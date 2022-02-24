Bay getting set for first region final hoops game in nearly 20 years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay boys basketball team is one of three area teams still playing this week. Bay making it to the 4A Region Finals thanks to playoff wins last week over North Bay Haven, and Paxon Tuesday night. That road win coming in overtime. All that puts the Tornadoes into the Region Final Friday at top seed Jackson, this the deepest Bay’s been in the playoffs in 19 seasons. Today I spoke with coach Cook about the thrilling road win to get them to round three, and how a tough schedule all season long helped set that up!

“You know we’ve had very few, just blowout wins.” Bay head coach Rusty Cook told me via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. “You know we’ve had a couple. But we played teams that’s been a battle. And that paid off last night in this game last night. Because we went in there, the refs really let us play. It was a really physical game. We led most of the game but we did get down at some Point, but we just battled back. My kids, you know we have a saying, we bend but don’t break. My kids never break. If you do end up beating us you’re going to have to beat us. They’re not gonna lay down.”

So now coach Cook is preparing his team for a game against the state’s top ranked 5A team,

“About halfway through the season I really started focusing hard on my team and what we do well. If we do the things that we do to the best of our ability, I feel like we are hard to beat, regardless of what the other team does. And don’t get me wrong, you have to scout. You have to understand. But that has kind of been our focus. Be really good at what we do. We have trouble sometimes with bigs. We try to create a mismatch on the other end as well, bringing their bigs out, things like that. So it’s going to be a challenge but I believe my kids are up for it.”

That game in Jacksonville Friday 7 eastern time.

