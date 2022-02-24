Brotherly love a key to Arnold soccer success this season!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -If you’ve ever been to an Arnold boy’s soccer match, it’s clear the team has chemistry, but if you take a look at the roster you may understand why. You will find two Hattons, two Hotops, two Lebdaoui’s, and two Conrads.

”You know, being brothers, older brothers and little brothers, it’s a great atmosphere.” says senior Quinton Hotop, who plays on the team with his sibling, freshman Zach Hotop. “There’s a lot of playing around out here, but really serious when it comes down to it, so it’s pretty fun.”

“I think the older brothers” says Arnold head coach Jona Hammond “have kind of like, brought the younger brothers along, kind of showing them how we do things around here as far as preparing for games and training and stuff, so they kind of tell them when they’re not doing something right or something that, I wouldn’t approve of.”

Let’s list the four sets of brothers. There’s freshman Zach Hotop and senior Quinton Hotop. Sophomore Stone Hatton and senior Ridge Hatton. Sophomore Cricket Lebdaoui and senior Ben Lebdaoui, and senior twins, Titus and Kreigan Conrad.

I grew up with two older brothers myself, so I know a little bit about a sibling rivalry. I watched as they mercilessly put each other down and argued about things like who was taller. this

Here’s some of the give and take between the Hatton boys. “I bench more than Ridge. I’m more accomplished than Ridge. I’m better than Ridge.” “He’s (Stone) kind of annoying. He always tries to be like me. He wishes he was as strong as I am.”

Well in this case, that sibling rivalry seems to be paying off.

“It’s great.” says Hammond. “You want the guys competing, and because you have brothers going back and forth at each other, trying to one up each other, it just takes it up a notch.”

The connection bringing a new aspect to their game, almost like a new coaching aspect.

“I sort of feel myself, more in the games,” says Ben Lebaouis “kind of directing Cricket a lot. I give him direction on the field. Tell him a lot more than I maybe would for other people just because I feel some sort of responsibility for it.”

“He will always tell me where to go,” says younger brother Cricket “who to mark, what I can do better, what I’m doing good, and he’s just always hoping I do better on the field and trying to let me improve.”

A team tends to be like one big family, but for almost half of the Marlin squad, it truly is. The Marlins hit the road Friday for Deland, the 5A State Championship match against Belen Jesuit out of Miami is set for 7 eastern Saturday Night at Spec Martin Stadium. Arnold the 4A champs last year, gunning for back to back titles.

