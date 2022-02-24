House fire breaks out in WaterSound Beach
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house in WaterSound Beach reportedly caught fire around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
South Walton Fire District officials say they responded to a two-alarm structure fire on Compass Point Way. Officials tell NewsChannel 7 the fire is under control as of 9:30 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, Walton County Fire Rescue, and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office are also on scene.
