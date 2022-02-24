Local League of Women Voters of Florida president wants minority voices heard

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Black History Month might be coming to an end soon, but one notable name in Bay County is using her voice to continue to be the voice for minorities in the state.

“It’s been very, very powerful to many community members who are black or brown to see me in this position,” League Of Women Voters In Florida President Cecile Scoon said.

Some might know Cecile Scoon as a civil rights lawyer in Panama City and others might know her as a former president of the League of Women Voters of Bay County. As of June 2021, she’s taken on a new role as the first black president of the League of Women Voters for the state.

“It’s been something on people’s minds that surprised me, but I can see why it’s significant,” said Scoon.

Scoon said she works to make a significant impact on race and age issues in the state.

“We want to have a listening ear to hear what people are telling us are their concerns and we would like to develop what we call a partnership so that we can work to elevate the citizens’ issues,” said Scoon.

One concern Scoon is taking on is redistricting across the state.

“It takes away some opportunity districts that were created to give African Americans an opportunity to select a representative of their choice,” said Scoon.

That’s why Scoon said she’s working towards a change.

“And redistricting is supposed to give any minority, whether it’s a racial minority or a language minority, an opportunity to be heard,” said Scoon.

Scoon is hoping her race is a bridge for welcoming people, no matter your color, into the league.

“The majority of our members are white and I hope that my being in this position and hopefully them being able to talk to me that I am telling them that we all want to work together, we all count, and that open communication is very important.”

Because having your voice heard is what Scoon said is the most important thing during her presidency.

Scoon said Thursday the state’s House of Representatives will hold a hearing to decide how to proceed with redistricting. She’s waiting for that decision to see how to move forward.

