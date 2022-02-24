Mixed opinions on redeveloping Russell-Fields City Pier

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Russell-Fields City Pier in Panama City Beach is a popular spot for both locals and tourists. The bright-colored buildings are easily recognized, but a local development group has a different vision for the future of the area.

City leaders have approved an exclusive agreement with Pender Development Group to give City Pier a whole new look.

City officials said in a statement they’re, “looking for an enhancement to the area, more of a wow factor.”

Some people said that’s exactly what they think it’ll bring.

“It’s only a plus,” visitor Claude Jones said.

“I think it’d be a pretty good idea. looking around, it looks a little dated. It looks like they could update it. Not just that it’s outdated but the stuff that’s around it is already starting to come up,” visitor Kirk Endres said.

But others are asking, why fix something that’s not broken?

“It’s showing some age, it’s historical. I hope it doesn’t change,” visitor Alan Crossley said.

“Taking away what is currently here would be removing the at-home beach feeling,” visitor Dorothy Sorile said.

The proposed project designs aren’t finalized yet. But as of right now, they don’t include the popular restaurant many say they don’t want to lose.

“I’m never opposed to development but I really like this area right here and I’m a huge fan of Hook’d,” local Chris McLean said.

“I know everything’s just about you know building and on top of other things but certain tourist attractions and certain foods. You just can’t beat it,” local Marisa Rey said.

The finished project would include an outdoor tv and stage area, a new rooftop lounge and restaurant, and a big fenced-in dog park.

“For the dogs, I think it’s wonderful,” Jones said.

But the parking situation might not be as wonderful.

“Parking is already tight. It doesn’t logically seem, to me, a good place to put stuff in that’s going to need a lot of parking,” McLean said.

But no plans are final just yet. This is a one-year agreement so both the city and the developers have the opportunity to back out at any point within that time frame.

