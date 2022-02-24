Snowbirds and Spring Breakers causing extra business in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic slowed down travel, but now people are making up for the time. Snowbirds are staying longer in the Panhandle to make up for lost time.

“It’s such a wonderful place to come and there’s so much being offered,” said Wisconsin Resident Sally Erdmann.

Erdmann said a lot of snowbirds usually leave by February, but some are staying in Bay County longer.

“There are still quite a group of us that still are down here for all of March,” Erdmann said.

The Panama City Beach Senior Center is a place visitors can enjoy different activities. Senior Service President Mugsy Parens loves that the center is packed.

“This year a lot more people have come down, they were tired of being home,” Parens said.

Parens said the pandemic did push back the number of snowbirds who came to the senior center last year. Now, they’re staying longer and businesses are preparing for the busy season ahead, especially with spring breakers on the way. David’s New Orleans Style Cafe & Sno-Balls Owner David Ellingson said he tries to prepare ahead of time.

“We bring back some of the people we’ve had, we hire some more people,” Ellingson said.

He added there won’t be a lack of customers and he wants to hire as soon as possible.

“As long as everybody can be staffed, things should be pretty smooth,” Ellingson said.

Spring breakers don’t bother these snowbirds though. They hope to continue having fun in the sun before heading back to the cold.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.