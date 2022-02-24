Advertisement

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday.

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.

They found that women who performed routine activities like housework, cooking and gardening saw a reduced risk of heart disease.

They say self-care activities like showering can also be significantly beneficial for seniors’ cardiovascular health

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County
Mary Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child.
Babysitter arrested in connection with death of infant
“Operation Peek-a-Boo” exposed people allegedly traveling to meet a minor for sex, using a...
“Operation Peek-a-Boo” leads to 10 child sex arrests
One person has been reported dead.
One dead in crash in Jackson County
Bay County Council on Aging has been helping people make ends meet for years.
Financial assistance opportunities for your FPL electric bills

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame
A house in WaterSound Beach reportedly caught fire around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
House fire breaks out in WaterSound Beach
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial