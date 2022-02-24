Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

Fog has returned overnight. We’ll have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10amCT. The fog will be thick in spots and at times through the morning commute. Give yourself a few minutes extra out the door in anticipation of slower travels on roads. Take care while driving by increasing your following distance and turning on your low beams even after sunrise.

Temperatures are once again pleasant starting in the upper 50s to low 60s. We’ll still have another spring beauty on tap for after the fog.

We’ll manage to see the fog lift out through mid to late morning for most. Coastal locations will be some of the last to see the fog alleviate. And in some spots, like beaches or just off the coast, it’s possible the fog may either linger through the day. If it does lift out through the lunch hour, it may return by late afternoon, thickening up into sunset. We’ll see the fog remain a factor tonight into Friday morning as well.

Those of us who can get the fog to lift out by mid morning, anywhere north of Hwy20, will see temperatures warming in mostly sunny skies into the low 80s this afternoon. Coastal highs will only reach the low 70s as the onshore winds from the relatively cooler Gulf waters keep temperatures down.

This spring-like setup of fog, sun, and pleasant highs returns again tomorrow, but a cold front moves through late Friday. It’s a weak front with little to no rain chance. And we’ll only see a small downturn in temperatures through the weekend and into next week where highs return to the 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, foggy conditions in the morning gradually turn mostly sunny for most in the afternoon. Highs today only reach the low 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has another foggy start to our Friday, with a few more clouds and a small chance at a passing shower as a weak cold front passes through.

