Walton County’s infrastructure plans grow as its population rate soars

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More people moving to any area is a strong indicator of opportunity and job growth.

Walton County is a perfect example of this.

“Walton County is experiencing some tremendous growth,” Walton County Planning Director Mac Carpenter said. “We’re one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States and in our vastly growing state of Florida.”

The Walton County School District plans to build two new schools to accommodate the growing numbers of families moving to the area.

“At one point that was going to be a high school and a middle school, but depending on their student demographics that they anticipate, they will more than likely refine those plans in the next two to three years,” Carpenter said.

Building new schools is only part of the county’s expansion plan.

“The County is looking at several regional stormwater facilities in South County and all of these will absolutely help improve the health of the bay,” Carpenter said.

The approval to install a new sewer system is another factor that will help improve water quality in the bay.

A state-of-the-art park and amphitheater are also on the agenda.

