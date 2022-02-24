Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The warm and humid weather continues
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be another foggy night tonight in the panhandle. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10am CT Thursday. Lows will fall to near 60. By mid-morning the fog will move out and the sun will take over. Highs will reach the low 70s at the coast w/low 80s inland. This pattern should hold through Friday w/minimal rain chances. We could see a 10% chance Friday and a 20% Sunday. Cooler air arrives by Monday when highs will fall into the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

