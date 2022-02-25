Advertisement

1 dead, 6 injured when car crashes into outdoor diners in Miami Beach

A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.
A car drove into outdoor diners at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By WPLG staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPLG) - One person was killed and several others were hurt after a car drove into outdoor diners in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police believe an elderly woman was trying to parallel park her Bentley but accidentally accelerated instead. The car struck several outdoor tables at the Call Me Gaby restaurant in South Beach.

Seven injured diners were rushed to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

Police say their investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several shootings have occurred in recent months at this Jackson County Nightclub.
JCSO shuts down Campbellton nightclub after multiple shootings
Police say around 4:30 p.m., they responded to reports of a robbery at Bancorp South Bank on...
Bank robbed in Ft. Walton Beach, police looking for suspect
Spring break is just around the corner, and that means so are the spring break laws.
Panama City Beach Police prepare for spring breakers
A house in WaterSound Beach reportedly caught fire around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
House fire breaks out in WaterSound Beach
Gregory Ryan Miedema
UPDATE: Suspect who shot Taylor County deputy killed during home invasion in Dixie County

Latest News

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Ukraine president posts Facebook video from Kyiv, pledges to defend against Russia
Federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks after being announced as President Joe...
Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Zelenskyy posts video from Kyiv pledging to defend Ukraine
People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
A Rhode Island woman is using leftover fabric to make pillowcases and quilts for kids at a...
Nurse who sewed hundreds of face masks makes 200 pillowcases for sick children