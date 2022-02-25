Child taken to hospital after near drowning in Panama City Beach pool

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A child was taken to a local hospital after what first responders are calling a “potential” drowning.

Panama City Beach Fire Rescue was called to the Ocean Ritz on Front Beach Road Friday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m.

They tell us a 7-year-old girl “potentially” drowned in a pool. They say bystanders performed CPR on the child, and she was breathing on her own when she was put in the ambulance.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as we learn more.

