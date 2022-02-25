Local car show helps kids battling cancer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The second annual Causeway Car Show starts Saturday and will go from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Rod Perkins, the co-founder of Causeway Car Show, started the show because of a love for cars, but it quickly became more than expected.

“We wanted a charity to benefit from it,” Perkins said. “We teamed up with the Optimist Club and childhood cancer program.”

This year they will have a silent auction and raffle going on with all proceeds going to the kids. The raffle will take start Saturday and will continue at various events finishing at the Emerald Coast Cruising show. The winner of the raffle will receive a 1978 MGB.

They hope to double their efforts this year as they raised a lot for kids last year.

“Last year we ended up raising $30,000 for local kids with cancer,” Perkins said.

If you can’t attend the show, you can donate on The 850 Crew Car Club Facebook page and on the Causeway Car Show Facebook page.

