Panama City Beach Sports Complex reaches new deal

The Panama City Beach Sports Complex called a special meeting today to make an important...
By Alex Joyce
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Sports Complex called a special meeting Friday to make an important announcement.

The complex broke ground in 2018, just three months prior to Hurricane Michael. The park was opened in the summer of 2019, but Friday they announced their next milestone.

After gaining approval, the complex is announcing Publix Supermarket as its new sponsoring partner. This will be a five-year deal worth $100,000 per year.

“You know, Publix really supports the community that it serves and particularly youth sports,” J. Michael Brown, the Vice President of Tourism Development, said. “So it’s a perfect fit, we think.”

The deal will also include naming rights with the complex being called “Publix Sports Park.”

