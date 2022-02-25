Advertisement

TripAdvisor names Panama City Beach #21 beach in the country

TripAdvisor has named Panama City Beach one of the top 25 beaches in the country for 2022.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Another accolade for the World’s Most Beautiful Beaches.

Checking in at number 21, Panama City Beach is one of nine Florida beaches to make TripAdvisor’s annual list, including Pensacola Beach and Henderson Beach State Park.

Bay County officials say they are still humbled by the recognition.

“We don’t take any of them lightly. This is always important because of how much the people that come here love this beach and how much ownership they have of it. This is there beach as well. It’s a wonderful thing and we are just thrilled,” Dan Rowe, the Executive Director of the Bay County TDC, said.

According to TripAdvisor, Hapuna Beach Hawaii was ranked number 1 in the country.

