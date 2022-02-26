Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 25th
1A Girls Basketball State Championship:
Ponce De Leon 39 Wildwood 38
4A Boys Basketball Region Final:
Bay 49 Andrew Jackson 63
High School Baseball:
Port St. Joe 6 St. John Paul II 7
Altha 11 Munroe 1
Chiles 10 Niceville 0
Arnold 12 Gulf Breeze 9
Juco Baseball:
Shelton State 1 Northwest Florida 2
St. Johns River State 1 Northwest Florida 3
Juco Softball:
Northwest Florida 3 Enterprise State 0
Northwest Florida 9 Enterprise State 1
Jefferson 4 Gulf Coast 5
Chattanooga State 3 Gulf Coast 1
