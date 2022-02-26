Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, February 25th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

1A Girls Basketball State Championship:

Ponce De Leon 39 Wildwood 38

4A Boys Basketball Region Final:

Bay 49 Andrew Jackson 63

High School Baseball:

Port St. Joe 6 St. John Paul II 7

Altha 11 Munroe 1

Chiles 10 Niceville 0

Arnold 12 Gulf Breeze 9

Juco Baseball:

Shelton State 1 Northwest Florida 2

St. Johns River State 1 Northwest Florida 3

Juco Softball:

Northwest Florida 3 Enterprise State 0

Northwest Florida 9 Enterprise State 1

Jefferson 4 Gulf Coast 5

Chattanooga State 3 Gulf Coast 1

