Bay County Chamber of Commerce fights for funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plans for the economic development of Bay County’s future are in the process. This week the Bay County Chamber of Commerce met with legislators in Tallahassee to discuss the agenda for 2022.

Some items included workforce development and affordable housing.

Bay County Chairman Garrett Anderson said one of the many topics included money to improve roadways.

“We talked with Florida D.O.T about our roadways, Highway 390, Highway 231, and Back Beach Road,” Anderson said.

Officials say Infrastructure funding for roadway safety will help in facilitating hurricane evacuation.

Workforce development for high school students was another topic discussed.

The chamber requested Bay District schools to implement more technical trade electives during their secondary education.

They said there is a significant lack of skilled tradesmen and laborers in the general workforce in Bay County.

“Doing what we can do to secure some grants to help promote kids coming out of school with job opportunities,” Anderson said.

After Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, businesses have been struggling to get the help they need. Because of this, people have been struggling to pay their rent.

Support for affordable housing was discussed to maintain and implement programs and funding in Bay County as a whole.

The commerce said this is crucial to Florida’s economic recovery.

“These are issues that we want to see improve where we live, work, and play,” Anderson said.

Many more topics were on the agenda including a state fisheries legislation. This would include working with Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to rebuild our reefs.

The Bay County Chamber of Commerce hopes to keep fighting for funding and improve the community.

