Big River Gospel Fest coming to Blountstown

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bowles Football Field in Blountstown is empty now, but Saturday, it will be filled with music, food and festivities.

“We’ll have venders, live music all day, concessions stand, games for the kids, we have an entire kids’ zone set up for them to have fun,” Chair of the Calhoun County Community Foundation Jami Joe said.

There will be acts young and old who take the stage at the Big River Gospel Fest in Blountstown Saturday.

“I’m singing ‘My Jesus,’ ‘Never Lost,’ and some hymns,” 7-year-old Singer Paris Southerland said.

The Calhoun County Community Foundation is hosting the event.

“We are a 501(c)(3) that was founded after Hurricane Michael to help revitalize our community here in Calhoun County,” Joe said.

Community Foundation officials say they are expecting more than 1,000 people to be at the festival. However, the Gospel Fest isn’t only something fun to do on Saturday, it’s also a way to raise money for various community outreaches.

“All the money that we raise stays locally for projects,” Community Foundation Vice Chair Carla Peacock said. “We have the black history banners that are downtown, the little libraries, we have some mural projects, just things to help beautify and revitalize.”

Those who attend the festival will support singers like Paris Southerland.

“I want to have all of you come over and listen to all of the music and listen to me,” Southerland said.

As well as support the revitalization and growth of Calhoun County.

For more information, visit the Big River Gospel Fest website..

