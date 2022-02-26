Advertisement

Grand Ridge man found guilty of murder

The defendant, left, listens to testimony with his attorney.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After a three-day-long trial a Grand Ridge man was found guilty of murder.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Steven Mantecon opened fire into a crowd at Thomas Porter Park in 2020.

Officials say witnesses told deputies the victim, Blake Cain, and the suspect, Steven Mantecon, had gotten into a verbal argument earlier in the day. They both agreed to meet in the park to fight each other.

Officials also say Cain and Mantecon then argued again once at the park, resulting in Mantecon leaving. However, they say 10-15 minutes later he showed back up with a semi-automatic rifle and opened fire into the crowd striking Cain.

According to State Attorney Larry Basford, Steven A. Mantecon was found guilty of Second Degree Murder with a Firearm in the August 8, 2020, homicide of Blake Allen Cain.

Basford says that the jury found the defendant guilty of two counts of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, and 10 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

Circuit Court Judge Ana Maria Garcia set sentencing for April 5.

