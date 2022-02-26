Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman attacked with hammer in NYC subway station

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers. (Courtesy: NYPD Crime Stoppers)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities in New York are investigating a brutal attack on a woman at a subway station.

WARNING: Part of the attack has been blurred but it still may be disturbing to viewers.

The New York Police Department shared a photo of the person they believe was behind Thursday’s attack.

They say 57-year-old Nina Rothschild was hit in the head with a hammer several times and robbed.

Rothschild is a scientist for the New York City Department of Health.

This happened 15 minutes after she left work.

Her brother says Rothschild had to have part of her skull replaced with wire mesh.

New York’s mayor called the crime “horrific.”

Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plamondon, Lawren Green, Autumn Bramblett
Multiple people arrested in Jackson County dine and dash
First responders were called to the Ocean Ritz on Front Beach Road for a possible drowning of a...
Child taken to hospital after near drowning in Panama City Beach pool
Police say around 4:30 p.m., they responded to reports of a robbery at Bancorp South Bank on...
Bank robbed in Ft. Walton Beach, police looking for suspect
The Panama City Beach Sports Complex called a special meeting today to make an important...
New name for Panama City Beach Sports Complex
Spring break is just around the corner, and that means so are the spring break laws.
Panama City Beach Police prepare for spring breakers

Latest News

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
People in Ukraine’s capital take cover as Russians approach
An employee from the Emergency Situation Inspectorate soothes the crying baby of a family...
Fleeing to the border: Over 150,000 Ukrainians seek refuge
A Jane Doe and her parents have filed a new lawsuit against a Tennessee school district asking...
Family files lawsuit against Tennessee school district asking to ban chewing gum, eating in class
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting at a nightclub in the 900 block of East Sahara Avenue...
1 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting