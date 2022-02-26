Advertisement

High speed chase in Holmes County ends in drug arrest

FHP officials say bags of drugs were thrown out from a vehicle during a high speed chase on...
FHP officials say bags of drugs were thrown out from a vehicle during a high speed chase on I-10 in Holmes County, Florida.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Defuniak Springs man has been arrested after a high-speed chase on I-10 in Holmes County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

In a news release, FHP said an officer stopped an SUV for speeding. Troopers said when the officer went up to the vehicle, he smelled marijuana. The trooper then asked the driver, Jaeirus Dashaunn Throne, 25, of Defuniak Springs to get out of the vehicle. FHP says Throne then sped off with the trooper having to move out of the way to keep from getting hit by the vehicle.

That’s when the pursuit began. FHP said another trooper arrived on-scene and attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV, but the driver was able to regain control. FHP officials said during the chase, the driver threw several bags out of the window. FHP said that shortly after the bags were thrown out, the driver stopped and Throne was arrested without further incident.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission later assisted and picked up the large bags that were thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. FHP said they estimate nearly two pounds of marijuana were found.

Throne was charged with Possession with intent to sell marijuana, felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper use of a medical card, and speeding. Throne was booked into the Holmes County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plamondon, Lawren Green, Autumn Bramblett
Multiple people arrested in Jackson County dine and dash
First responders were called to the Ocean Ritz on Front Beach Road for a possible drowning of a...
Child taken to hospital after near drowning in Panama City Beach pool
Police say around 4:30 p.m., they responded to reports of a robbery at Bancorp South Bank on...
Bank robbed in Ft. Walton Beach, police looking for suspect
The Panama City Beach Sports Complex called a special meeting today to make an important...
New name for Panama City Beach Sports Complex
Spring break is just around the corner, and that means so are the spring break laws.
Panama City Beach Police prepare for spring breakers

Latest News

Plans for the economic development of Bay County’s future are in the process. This week the Bay...
Bay County Chamber of Commerce fights for funding
With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifying, many here at home are watching and...
Local veterans weigh in on Ukraine crisis
With the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifying, many here at home are watching and...
Local veterans weigh in on Ukraine Crisis
Bay County Chamber of Commerce fights for funding to improve economic development
Bay County Chamber of Commerce fights for funding