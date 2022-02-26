Ponce De Leon girl’s basketball wins back to back 1A state titles

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Ponce De Leon girl’s basketball team won their second consecutive 1A State Championship Friday night in Lakeland, Florida against the top seeded, Wildwood Wildcats.

After the 2021 state title, the Lady Pirates said goodbye to six seniors and had to start over on their game plan, ultimately focusing on what head coach, Brad Alford, calls a “one heart beat perspective,” reiterating the 2021-2022 did not need to strive to be the 2020-2021 team, but to “outwork each day.”

The Lady Pirates journey to the title game came from wins over Holmes, Paxton, and Madison, and the state championship win, was just as much as Coach Alford and his crew could have hoped for.

“I can’t even put it into words,” said Coach Alford. “I keep using ‘surreal’ because I don’t have another word to throw in there, but it is surreal, just to be able to pull this thing off back to back and just excited from a coaching staff standpoint, excited for the girls because they really put in the work, and really just stayed on point, and they treated it like we were on a mission, and just found a way to win.”

The Lady Pirates starting the game down by seven, but by the half were up by four. After the intermission, it turned into a one possession game to the final buzzer with Wildwood having the opportunity to take the title, but missing a layup at the buzzer.

Coach Alford went on to say, they will begin their preparation for the 2022-2023 season in the coming weeks with off-season workouts.

