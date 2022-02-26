Advertisement

Potent protest: Bars drop Russian vodka, promote Ukraine’s

FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The...
FILE - An empty space on a liquor shelf where Russian vodka used to be located at The Sidetrack, a gay bar on the north side of Chicago, July 29, 2013. The United States and Europe are slapping official sanctions on Russian banks and tech companies.  But bars and liquor stores across America and Canada have found another way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.(AP Photo/Scott Eisen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Some bars and liquor stores think they’ve found a potent way to punish Russia for invading Ukraine: They’re pulling Russian vodka off their shelves and promoting Ukrainian brands instead.

“I woke up yesterday morning, and I saw that Russia had invaded Ukraine. You wonder what you can do,’’ said Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids, Michigan. “The U.S. obviously is putting on sanctions. I thought I would put on sanctions as well.’’

So he rid his shelves of the old Soviet brand Stolichnaya and started promoting Ukraine’s Vektor. “We have a sign above it that says: Support Ukraine.’’

Quay announced the move on Facebook, and “it blew up. We’ve got people coming in who’ve never been in the bar before.’’

Stoli, owned by the Russian-born tycoon Yuri Shefler, is actually made in Latvia. On its website, Stoli Group says it “stands for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.″

The Southern Spirits liquor store in Indian Land, South Carolina, is doing a booming business in the Ukrainian vodka Kozak after pulling Russian brands off its shelves.

“It’s selling out a lot faster than we thought,’’ said general manager Drew Podrebarac. “It’s been awesome.’’

The Magic Mountain ski resort in Londonderry, Vermont, posted a video on Twitter showing an employee pouring Stolichnaya down the drain and saying: “Sorry, we don’t serve Russian products here.’’

Governors entered the fray, too. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine directed the state’s Commerce Department to cease the purchase and sale of Russian Standard, the only Russian vodka sold in Ohio (under the brand names Green Mark and Russian Standard). New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order requiring state liquor outlets to remove Russian-made and branded alcohol, as did Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

In Canada, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario on Friday announced that “all products produced in Russia will be removed from LCBO channels,’’ including 679 of its stores across the province. It also promised to accept the return of any Russian products and declared that it “stands with Ukraine, its people, and the Ukrainian Canadian community here in Ontario.”

In Grand Rapids, Quay said he may never sell Russian products again. And he’s taken another step: “I’ve ordered a Ukrainian flag, and that will be going up next week.’’

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Plamondon, Lawren Green, Autumn Bramblett
Multiple people arrested in Jackson County dine and dash
First responders were called to the Ocean Ritz on Front Beach Road for a possible drowning of a...
Child taken to hospital after near drowning in Panama City Beach pool
FHP officials say bags of drugs were thrown out from a vehicle during a high speed chase on...
High speed chase in Holmes County ends in drug arrest
The defendant, left, listens to testimony with his attorney.
Grand Ridge man found guilty of murder
The Panama City Beach Sports Complex called a special meeting today to make an important...
New name for Panama City Beach Sports Complex

Latest News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine during a...
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St....
Russians hold anti-war rallies amid ominous threats by Putin
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Nearly half of Biden’s 500M free COVID tests still unclaimed
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions
As evening falls, Russian troops keep advancing into Ukraine’s territory toward the frontline...
West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia