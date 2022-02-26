Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

It should be a mostly sunny and dry weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It shaping up to be a pretty nice weekend for the end of February in the panhandle. A cold front is moving through and will usher in slightly less humid air. Morning lows both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 50s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s. A secondary cold front could bring a few showers Sunday night, but don’t expect much coverage or much accumulation. Do expect cooler air Monday w/lows in the 40s Monday morning and highs in the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

