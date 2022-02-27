Annual Salty Dog Day in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 6th Annual Salty Dog Day event was held Saturday in St. Andrews.

Community members gathered for a day of fur-filled fun which included an extension of the farmers market. Dog merchandise, food, music, shopping, and pet adoptions were all available. Proceeds benefited Operation Spay Bay, a non-profit clinic in Panama City.

Operation Spay Bay Veterinarian Technician Maxine Cornette said the event benefits the community while also having fun.

“Bay County always comes together and this is wonderful, this is what we need, education spay and neutering your pets, enjoying your pets, letting them live as long as possible so you can enjoy them as long as possible,” Cornette said.

The event included a contest for the Salty Dog Mayor of St. Andrews. The new winner was “Betty-Boop”, a Golden-Doodle belonging to Gail O’ Dwyer.

Officials said they raised 8,000 dollars for the number of votes this year.

