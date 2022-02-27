Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 26th

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

5A Boys Soccer State Championship:

Arnold 0 Belen Jesuit 1

High School Softball:

Mosley 2 North Bay Haven Academy 4

High School Baseball:

New Brockton 6 Walton 9

Houston Academy 11 Chipley 0

Bainbridge 15 Port St. Joe 0

Graceville 3 Carroll 12

JUCO Baseball:

Game 1: Gulf Coast State 7 Andrew 3

Game 2: Gulf Coast State 8 Andrew 4

St. Johns River State 1 Northwest Florida State 7

JUCO Softball:

Walters State 5 Gulf Coast State 7

Gulf Coast State 12 Columbia State 0

