Area scores and highlights for Saturday, February 26th
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
5A Boys Soccer State Championship:
Arnold 0 Belen Jesuit 1
High School Softball:
Mosley 2 North Bay Haven Academy 4
High School Baseball:
New Brockton 6 Walton 9
Houston Academy 11 Chipley 0
Bainbridge 15 Port St. Joe 0
Graceville 3 Carroll 12
JUCO Baseball:
Game 1: Gulf Coast State 7 Andrew 3
Game 2: Gulf Coast State 8 Andrew 4
St. Johns River State 1 Northwest Florida State 7
JUCO Softball:
Walters State 5 Gulf Coast State 7
Gulf Coast State 12 Columbia State 0
