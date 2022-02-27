Arnold Boys Soccer team falls to Belen Jesuit in 5A State Championship

DELAND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Not the outcome the Arnold Marlins were hoping for as they took on the defending 5A state champs Belen Jesuit.

But what a year for this team.

Despite losing the match, 1-0. This was their first season in the 5A class, and nonetheless, in the state championship.

After the game, Coach Jon Hammond, says he is just really proud of their resilience.

“The boys played their hearts out. They left everything on the field. I think we got a slow start to the first half. We were kind of nervous, but you kind of expect that with as many young players as we have, being on a stage like this. We have never seen it before, so it’s not our first time here, but hopefully not out last time,” Jon Hammond, Arnold Boy’s Soccer Coach said.

For the Marlin seniors, a bittersweet night, finishing out their time with Arnold at the state championship.

“The fact that we are here is crazy. I mean, we worked our tails off to be here. It’s not a coincidence that we are here. We are here for a reason, but we just got outplayed in the end, and I hope the juniors next year can redo it and take it next year,” Quinton Hotop, an Arnold Senior said.

“For it to be a state final is just incredible. To be back here is incredible. If we won, it would’ve been better, but we did everything we could,” Ben Lebdaoui, another Arnold Senior said.

“What better place to end your career at the high school level than the state championship. It sucks we didn’t win, but to just make it here, is something special. Only two teams in the class make it here, so to be one of those teams, I mean,” Braden Masker, another Arnold Senior said.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.