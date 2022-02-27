Black History Month celebration continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The celebration of Black History Month continues. The community gathered on Saturday afternoon at McKenzie Park in Panama City.

Panama City Quality of Life partnered with several different groups to host various Black history events throughout this month. This one included food, music, a rap battle, and local Black-owned businesses.

Panama City Quality of Life Director Sean DePalma said Black History Month is important for community members of the past, present, and future.

“We wanna continuously highlight the African-American culture that we have here in Bay County and in Panama City, " DePalma said.

Members of the community said they hope to keep celebrating not just this month, but every day.

