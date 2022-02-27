Locals try to break Guinness World Record for dunking cookies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands gathered at Aaron Bessant Park Saturday afternoon for a cookie palooza.

The Fat and Weird Cookie Company of Panama City asked community members to participate in an almost record-breaking event. The goal was to break the record of 3,236 people dunking cookies in milk at one time.

Volunteer Kemper Turner said he was excited to be there to make history.

“So you got a ticket get into the whole cookie fest and then as long as you had a wristband you were able to come in and we counted you as one of the people to help break the world record, " Turner said.

It was an “A” for effort though. According to the Fat and Weird Company, they were just 800 people short of breaking this world record.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.