Sunny and mild weekend ahead

Mild and mostly sunny Sunday ahead
By Jenny Brown
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s shaping up to be a pretty nice weekend for the end of February in the Panhandle.

Highs Sunday will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees inland.

A secondary cold front could bring a few showers Sunday night, but don’t expect much coverage or much accumulation.

Do expect cooler air Monday with lows in the 40s Monday morning and highs in the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

