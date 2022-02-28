Advertisement

Cooler Monday, Warming Trend This Week

A warming trend is ahead following a cool Monday.
By Jenny Brown
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Following a frontal passage, we can expect a cooler Monday with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s in the morning and highs in the upper 60s by the afternoon. Skies will gradually clear out as the front clears the Panhandle.

Following the front, a strong upper level ridge building in will bring dry weather and warming temps for the week ahead.

We can expected plenty of Sunshine, highs in the 70s, and overnight lows in the 50s.

