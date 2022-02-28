Advertisement

Fire near Deer Point Lake

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to Bay County Fire Rescue officials, a fire is underway just off Enfinger Road near Deer Point Lake that spans 98 acres.

Officials tell NewsChannel 7, 100% of the fire is contained at this time. They say that there is a lot of unburned fuel that will continue to burn throughout the night and possibly into tomorrow.

We are told the majority of the fire is sawgrass along the edges of Deer Point Lake. Due to damages from Hurricane Michael, officials say they will not be able to move closer to the fire at this time.

Officials say that the smoke may be an inconvenience to the residents in the area overnight.

They say there will still be visible flames, but everything will be contained inside wide fire lines.

The Florida Forestry Service says the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

