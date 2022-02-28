Lady Indians prep for state tournament after given at-large berth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Chipola women’s basketball team is headed to the state tournament, despite an odd situation where it tied with Gulf Coast for second place in conference.

The teams played a tie-breaker game to decide who would be guaranteed a spot in the post season, and Gulf Coast came out on top.

However, Chipola, did earn an at-large berth to the state tournament due to strength of schedule.

Gearing up for the tournament, head coach, Greg Franklin, says he likes where his team is at heading into it.

“We’ve been up on teams, and we’ve let it slip away from us by missing free throws, fouling too much, going up and down the court, putting them on the line,” said Coach Frankliin. “Those are things we can correct, but I do like our energy right now. Our kids are really, really working hard. I think they understand that they can control their own destiny a little bit. They understand that if they play basketball the way they should play, then they should be getting good things out of it.”

He also added that the squad is learning to trust him in his coaching.

“You know, sometimes you’ve got to get knocked around a little bit, and take a couple losses before you realize, look, this crazy guy right here kind of knows what he’s talking about,” said Coach Franklin. “Maybe we should listen to him a little bit, so they’ve been more responsive to coaching than they have been the whole year. Now, does that translate into wins? I hope so, but you never know, but I do see a lot of maturity out of our kids and being able to be responsible, accountable. Those are words you don’t throw around very lightly when you’re a coach.”

The Lady Indians first game in the tournament is set for Thursday at 8 p.m. at Northwest Florida.

