Advertisement

Local burger joint has robots serving milkshakes

A robot is transporting milkshakes to a designated table at Gulf Coast Burger in Panama City...
A robot is transporting milkshakes to a designated table at Gulf Coast Burger in Panama City Beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Burger Co. is known for its extravagant milkshakes.

However, something new and different is now bringing milkshakes to its customers.

The burger joint recently added robots to its Panama City Beach and Destin locations.

“We thought it could be a wild factor we could bring to the table,” PCB General Manager Jacob Blythe said.

Business is on the rise because of it.

“I’m personally very surprised at the number of people that will tell you, “We’re only here just cause we heard about the robots,”” Blythe said.

Blythe mentioned some worry about the impact these robots will have on jobs in the restaurant.

“Online, we have a lot of people from a distance who don’t really understand what they do,” Blythe said. “They think they’re taking the server’s job and taking jobs away from America when in reality, it’s just to help our servers out.”

Regardless, customers said they are enjoying the added touch to their dining experience.

“I think it’s really cool because you don’t see a lot of robots in restaurants,” first-time customer Ava Hathcock said.

The bots have a wired GPS system in them that directs them where to go.

“We’ve got nothing but positive feedback from the people who’ve come in, and I think it’s been a really nice addition to our restaurant,” Blythe added.

The robots are expected to come in handy especially with Spring and Summer break just right around the corner.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire near DeerPoint Lake
Fire near Deer Point Lake
Thousands gather at Aaron Bessant Park to try and break a world record.
Locals try to break Guinness World Record for dunking cookies
The defendant, left, listens to testimony with his attorney.
Grand Ridge man found guilty of murder
Cody Plamondon, Lawren Green, Autumn Bramblett
Multiple people arrested in Jackson County dine and dash
First responders were called to the Ocean Ritz on Front Beach Road for a possible drowning of a...
Child taken to hospital after near drowning in Panama City Beach pool

Latest News

One local business owner in our area who's originally from Ukraine shares her thoughts on the...
Local business owner weighs in on Ukrainian-Russian Invasion
Fire near DeerPoint Lake
Fire near Deer Point Lake
Arnold Boys Soccer Team Falls to Belen Jesuit in 5A State Championship.
Arnold Boys Soccer Team Falls to Belen Jesuit in 5A State Championship
People gather at McKenzie Park for food, music, and fun.
Black History Month celebration continues