Local burger joint has robots serving milkshakes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast Burger Co. is known for its extravagant milkshakes.

However, something new and different is now bringing milkshakes to its customers.

The burger joint recently added robots to its Panama City Beach and Destin locations.

“We thought it could be a wild factor we could bring to the table,” PCB General Manager Jacob Blythe said.

Business is on the rise because of it.

“I’m personally very surprised at the number of people that will tell you, “We’re only here just cause we heard about the robots,”” Blythe said.

Blythe mentioned some worry about the impact these robots will have on jobs in the restaurant.

“Online, we have a lot of people from a distance who don’t really understand what they do,” Blythe said. “They think they’re taking the server’s job and taking jobs away from America when in reality, it’s just to help our servers out.”

Regardless, customers said they are enjoying the added touch to their dining experience.

“I think it’s really cool because you don’t see a lot of robots in restaurants,” first-time customer Ava Hathcock said.

The bots have a wired GPS system in them that directs them where to go.

“We’ve got nothing but positive feedback from the people who’ve come in, and I think it’s been a really nice addition to our restaurant,” Blythe added.

The robots are expected to come in handy especially with Spring and Summer break just right around the corner.

