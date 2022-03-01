Area Teen Challenge Centers work to help their counterparts in both Russia & Ukraine

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What’s happening in Ukraine has far-reaching effects.

Teen Challenge is a program that provides rehabilitation services to people struggling with addiction.

There are several in Florida and also centers in Ukraine.

“Currently in Ukraine, we have 40 Teen Challenge centers to resident programs and then also in Russia over 30 centers there as well that are being directly impacted by this horrible tragedy that is happening in that part of the world,” Thomas Moore, Superintendent of the West Florida Ministry Network of The Assemblies of God said.

The West Florida Ministry Network of The Assemblies of God is made up of 156 different churches.

Through this ministry, several missionaries and Teen Challenge centers have been established all across the world.

But many may ask what is Teen Challenge?

“Well, Teen Challenge is an entity that helps those who have life-controlling addictions. And we can be assured if this thing continues to go bad in Ukraine there will be more and more people who will be devastated and who’ll they’ll turn to the wrong source instead of the right source,” Moore said.

In an effort to help those impacted in Ukraine, Global Teen Challenge wants to provide any resources those stuck in the country may need.

“What we’re doing is raising money and trying to get the money for transportation, getting food, and water and supplies to Ukraine specifically,” Steve Trader, President & CEO of Global Teen Challenge said.

The global organization has also reached out to five other European Teen Challenge corporations to allow temporary living for several teen challenge clients and students.

The organization does want to also acknowledge that although Ukraine is being impacted, its members in Russia and nearby countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus are also in need of help.

For more information on The Assemblies of God, visit their website.

For more information on Global Teen Challenge, visit their website.

